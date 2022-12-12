The 2023 Golden Globes nominations were announced live Monday morning, which comes ahead of the show’s first live telecast on NBC in almost two years.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the Golden Globes nominees today amid the group’s attempted comeback following a racial exclusion scandal, with help from actress Selenis Leyva — who stepped in for George Lopez after he tested positive for COVID — and the comedian’s daughter, Mayan Lopez.

Films like Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, Michelle Yeoh’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, and the Colin Farrell’s Banshees of Inisherin showed up in many different categories, while the Globe nominations also highlighted performances from Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse), and Ana de Armas (Blonde).

As for the TV side of things, Quinta Brunson and her ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary enjoyed continued success after dominating at the Emmys in September, with season 2 of Mike White’s drama The White Lotus also received multiple nomination, including nominations for actresses Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.