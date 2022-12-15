Bossip Video

More details about season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race have been RUvealed including the announcement of a very special guest judge.

As previously reported “the Olympics of drag” is heading to MTV and premiering Friday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

Drag Race season 15 will feature 16 Queens who’ll bring their all to the runway in an effort to impress the judges as they vie for the ultimate title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $200,000 – the highest amount in the herstory of the main franchise.

Not only that, but the premiere will feature Grammy® Award-winning singer/songwriter/actress Ariana Grande joining Emmy® award-winning host RuPaul as the guest judge of the two-episode season premiere on Friday, January 6th at 8:00 PM ET/PT. Grande will accompany mainstay judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews as they welcome a new cast of queens who will wow the world with their performance skills in a talent show extravaganza.

Debuting on its new home of MTV, the first episode will be commercial-free, while the second episode will have limited commercial interruption, providing viewers with even more charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

Speaking of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, the 16 queens handpicked for this season vary from TikTok twins to a literal legend of the drag scene.

Mee the season 16 Queens and read their official cast bios below.

Described as a “mix of pop princess and meme queen, Amethyst is “here to make it crystal clear: She’s pretty, witty and… she came to slay.” “Her kooky comedy has scored her millions of views on TikTok, and now she wants to show the world why she’s the jewel in the crown of the Connecticut drag scene!” “If you’re coming to an Amethyst show you should probably wear a diaper,” says this Queen about her performances.

Anetra | IG: @Iamanetra, TW: @iamanetra | Las Vegas, Nevada

A Vegas drag Queen with a mean walk, she’s a self-described stunt queen who “can deliver splits, dips and all the tricks to slay the stage.” “She may seem low-key at times, but still waters run deep. Plus, with serious taekwondo skills, she’s ready to take all the other queens out, one by one.” .

Aura Mayari | IG: @auramayari, TW: @AuraMayari, TikTok: @auramayari | Nashville, TN

The “Filipina Moon Goddess” of the season who says she has Jay Z’s swag with Beyoncé’s look. She’s described as the “high-kicking, high-energy goddess known for slaying the stages in Nashville. And watch out – because she brings a little sexy swagger to her drag.”

Irene Dubois | IG: @irenethealien, TW: @irene_the_alien, TikTok: @irene_the_alien | Seattle, WA

Irene is the “Alien Queen” of the season who says she likes to look like Star Wars characters with her drag. “Outspoken and out of this world, Irene Dubois combines Texan glam with Seattle wit and grit! Expect eclectic, extravagant drag, with a touch of high drama!” notes MTV about the drag sister of season 14 Queen, Bosco.

Jax | IG: @getjaxed, TW: @thatbitchjax, TikTok: @getjaxed |Queens, NY

A stunt Queen who urges people to “make room for the Jax flips”, she’s the self proclaimed Simone Biles of drag. “She grew up doing gymnastics and competitive cheer, and now she’s ready to go for the gold in the Olympics of drag! Originally from Connecticut, her style is a mix of banjee meets haute hip-hop honey. BAM!” Her name derives from the Mortal Kombat character Jax—will she pull off a “fatality” and win Drag Race?

Loosey LaDuca | IG: @looseyladuca, TW: @LooseyLaDuca, TikTok: @looseyladuca | Ansonia, CT

Loosey is a construction worker by day and a Drag Queen by night. She’s “ready to use all her tools to make it to the top! A perfectionist, powerhouse performer with killer curves and 12 years in the Connecticut drag scene, Loosey’s the ultimate mix of showgirl sass and campy charisma. She’s a queen who has it all… Now, she just needs a crown.”

Luxx Noir London | IG: @luxxnoirlondon, TW: @luxxnoirlondon, TikTok: @luxxnoirlondon | East Orange, NJ

Luxx Noir London is bringing #BlackGirlMagic to the runway. “Who ordered the diva-licious dazzler? Luxx Noir London is an effervescent ingénue whose stunning style is matched only by her no-holds-barred attitude. She’s always ready to tell it like it “t-i-s!” And while Luxx may be this season’s youngest queen, she’s got the confidence to take her all the way. Just ask her!”

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx | IG: @foxxy_doll, TW: @foxxy_doll | Miami, FL

A history-making Queen is bringing her Florida drag to the competition.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx is the first-ever Miami queen to grace the Drag Race mainstage. “A professional makeup artist and hair stylist to the stars, this opinionated foxy mama is bringing veteran skills and thrills to the competition, and she is not afraid to show these younger queens what real drag is!”

Marcia Marcia Marcia | IG: @marciax3nyc, TW: @marciax3nyc, TikTok: @marciax3nyc | New York, NY

Marcia Marcia Marcia says she’s a “professional pretty girl.”

“OMG, she’s the most popular girl in school – and mom’s favorite! It’s Marcia Marcia Marcia! This NYC ingénue sings, dances, and brings Broadway chops to the mainstage. And she’s got much more than a hunch – she’s ready to go all the way!”

Mistress Isabelle Brooks | IG: @mistressisabellebrooks, TW: @MistressIBrooks | Houston, TX

“Hailing from the great state of Texas, Mistress Isabelle Brooks is the epitome of classic Southern drag! She calls herself “Houston’s Heavyweight Champ” and trust, she came to pack a punch. Gutsy, glamorous, and full of attitude, our Miss Brooks was raised in the spangled world of Texas drag, and now she’s ready to rule the school.”

Princess Poppy | IG: @poppyprincesspoppy, TikTok: @poppyprincesspoppy I San Francisco, CA

A social media marvel, Princess Poppy’s ready to grace the mainstage of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Straight out of a fairy tale — by way of San Francisco — Princess Poppy brings both beauty and an eccentric edge to the competition. She sings, raps, acts, and dances… All served up with a twisted sense of humor. She’s already been a TikTok sensation, but now this powerful young Princess wants a new crown.

Robin Fierce | IG: @therobinfierce, TW: @TheRobinFierce, TikTok: @therobinfierce | Hartford, CT

Things are gonna get bougie on season 15 with the addition of Robin Fierce.

“Make way for Connecticut’s grand diva, the Robin Fierce! A mix of Beyonce sass and Diahann Carroll class, this proudly bougie beauty is ready to shine her light for the world! She may sometimes have a chill vibe, but when she hits the stage, expect kicks and cartwheels for days!”

Salina EsTitties | IG: @estitties, TW: @SalinaEstitties, TikTok: @estitties | Los Angeles, CA

Not YOUR titties, Salina EsTitties—is here!

“Salina EsTitties is a brassy, sassy Latinx diva repping L.A, baby! A fiery self-described combo of chola street style and campy comedy, Salina is a take-no-prisoners performer. From the bar scene to TV, film and commercial work, this saucy sister stays booked and busy! She’s got a mouth, big drag, and big plans to win.”

Sasha Colby | IG: @sashacolby, TW: @sashacolby, TikTok: @sashacolby | Los Angeles, CA

MUVA has arrived! Sasha Colby is a literal drag icon and fans are teeming with excitement to see what “your Drag Queen’s favorite Drag Queen” brings to the competition.

“The iconic queen of the House of Colby has arrived! Known worldwide for her memorable reign as Miss Continental, and as Kerri Colby’s drag mother, Sasha is a queen to be reckoned with. This Hawaiian-born goddess has been slaying drag stages for 20 years, so she’s got to live up to her legendary reputation. Serving body, beauty, and bodacious all-around talent, Sasha is fierce. Officially.”

Sugar | IG:@sugarsworld, TW: @sugarsworld_, TikTok: @sugarandspice | Los Angeles, CA

If you follow Drag Queens on TikTok, then you might know this familiar face and her TikTokin’ twin sister.

“Hope you’ve got a sweet tooth, because social media superstar Sugar has arrived! She and her TikTok twin sister, Spice, may have come as a package deal, but when it comes to snatching the Drag Race crown, Sugar’s ready to taste victory all on her own. But how can you tell these twins apart? “It’s easy,” says Sugar. “I’m the prettier one.”

Spice | IG: @callmespice, TW: @callmespice_, TikTok: @sugarandspice | Los Angeles, CA

Just like her twin Sugar, Spice is joining the Drag Race competition.

“Making herstory as one-half of Drag Race’s first-ever identical twin contestants, Spice has arrived with her TikTok superstar sister, Sugar! These living dolls may be new to performing, but they’re ready to double the fun and the drama this season. Take note: Spice is the edgier diva of the duo, and she’s ready to prove that she’s got plenty of flavor to stand on her own!”

Will YOU be watching RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 when it premieres Friday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET/PT?

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michelle Mills and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producer for MTV and Jen Passovoy serves as Supervising Producer.