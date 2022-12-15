Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole Harris finally took the stand in the Tory Lanez trial, and instead of confirmation about what went down, she delivered mass confusion.

Tory Lanez’s Los Angeles trial headed into day three with much anticipation for the testimony of Kelsey Nicole Harris, Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-best friend who was thick as thieves with the rapper since college.

Kelsey was supposed to be a key prosecution witness as she was in the SUV the night of the shooting. As she arrived at the courthouse she asked for immunity before her testimony and in a surprise twist making the trial even more of a spectacle, her immunity was granted.

Kelsey Nicole Harris Takes The Stand With Immunity Then Gives Confusion & Bizarre Testimony

As Kelsey Harris’ testimony began, she invoked her Fifth Amendment right as DA Kathy Ta asked if Tory threatened to shoot her. Ta then mentioned an interview with Kelsey from September where she indeed claimed that Tory threatened her.

Harris verbally admitted at the start she didn’t “care to be here today” and deemed the trial a “triggering situation” while explaining she’s experiencing anxiety, the birth of a new child and mourning a recent death.

According to Variety, throughout the first 40 minutes of her testimony, she was unresponsive to questions about the night. Harris claimed her memory of the night and the alleged assault was “blurry” due to drinking.

She also contradicted Megan’s claims they didn’t leave and return to Kylie Jenner’s house. Harris claimed they left without Tory but returned to the house because Meg forgot her slippers, reports Variety.

Meg reportedly went in for her slippers then returned with Tory claiming that Kylie told them to leave. Once the trio was in the SUV is when the argument happened according to Harris, and Tory reportedly mentioned having a sexual relationship with Meg behind Harris’ back.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “He’s just saying that they had a relationship, they were having a relationship. An argument ensues and just continues. Me and her are arguing about her disloyalty.”

Harris did not confirm seeing Lanez shoot the gun, though she had previously stated that she had in a September interview with prosecutors. She said however, that accusations that she shot Megan were “ridiculous.”

ET Online reports that at one point Harris brought up the accusations that Tory offered her $1 million in hush money.

When asked if Lanez offered her $1 million not to say anything, Harris said she “assumes” the money was about the shooting but Lanez never said explicitly what it was for, reports the outlet.

“I guess if that is what you want to call it,” she responded when asked if Lanez’s alleged offers to fund a future business and pay for her attorneys were in exchange for Harris keeping silent. But Harris noted that she doesn’t want any connection or correlation to Lanez and rejected his alleged offers for money, saying that she told him “I don’t need you to do anything for me.”

Today she will return to the stand for cross-examination.

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer has released a statement confirming that they believe Kelsey has been compromised as a witness.