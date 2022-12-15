More details about the tragic passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss have been made public following yesterday’s shocking news.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Boss’ cause of death has been ruled a suicide.
In a statement to PEOPLE, county officials confirm that the 40-year-old dancer and host died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death occurred on Tuesday at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles, CA.
Per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the case is now closed.
As tributes to the beloved figure continue to pour in on social media, one person who was especially close to tWitch shared her thoughts following the upsetting news.
In a statement posted to social media, Ellen DeGeneres said she’s “heartbroken” over the passing of her friend and collaborator. Boss was the longtime DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, being made an executive producer of the show in 2020.
“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” Ellen wrote under a picture of them embracing. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”
The late star’s wife and fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum, Allison Holker Boss, also shared a statement following Boss’ death.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
She continued: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”
Allison concluded her post by adding a message for her husband, writing, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”
In addition to Allison, Boss is survived by children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.