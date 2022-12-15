Bossip Video

More details about the tragic passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss have been made public following yesterday’s shocking news.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Boss’ cause of death has been ruled a suicide.

In a statement to PEOPLE, county officials confirm that the 40-year-old dancer and host died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death occurred on Tuesday at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles, CA.

Per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the case is now closed.

As tributes to the beloved figure continue to pour in on social media, one person who was especially close to tWitch shared her thoughts following the upsetting news.

In a statement posted to social media, Ellen DeGeneres said she’s “heartbroken” over the passing of her friend and collaborator. Boss was the longtime DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, being made an executive producer of the show in 2020.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” Ellen wrote under a picture of them embracing. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”