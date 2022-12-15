Bossip Video

This week, REVOLT announced that it will air an original special: REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation.

The two-hour special was taped in the state-of-the-art REVOLT STUDIOS at the Atlanta headquarters and features an intimate discussion between the former First Lady and an influential panel of powerful women of color, including Grammy Award-winning recording artists H.E.R. and Kelly Rowland, supermodel-activist Winnie Harlow, businesswoman Tina Knowles-Lawson, and moderated by radio host Angie Martinez.

“When we share our stories and open ourselves up, we not only build connections with other people, we bring out the best in ourselves,” said former First Lady Michelle Obama. “That’s why I couldn’t be more thrilled to join REVOLT and this extraordinary group to talk about what it means to be a woman of color in America.”

REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation comes off the heels of Obama’s newly released book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, where she offers readers deep reflections on change, challenge, and power. For women – particularly women of color – this book institutes a new frame of thinking and guidance for lifting their voices in a world that may often prefer their silence.

“We are honored and excited to partner with Michelle Obama to produce such a powerful special that features a panel of brilliant Black and Brown women speaking candidly on important topics that will make you laugh, cry, feel inspired and open your mind to new ways of thinking that can transform your life,” REVOLT’s CEO Detavio Samuels shares. “From curating a dynamic group of cross-generational women in front of the camera to having woman-led teams driving the project behind the camera, this program reflects our mission to empower Black women on all levels and provide a platform to tell their stories authentically and unapologetically.”

You can view REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation below.