Bossip Video

Diddy may have just welcomed a new baby into this world, but his twins still got all the attention for their 16th birthday.

Jessie and D’Lila Combs celebrated their Sweet 16 over the weekend, being gifted with Range Rovers in honor of their milestone birthday.

Diddy–who shares the twins with his late ex, model Kim Porter–surprised the teenagers with their new cars ahead of their birthdays on December 21, causing the girls to scream with joy when they were presented with the luxurious vehicles.

Footage shows the mogul walking his daughters to their new rides before surprising them with the extravagant gifts. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the sweet present.

A new 2022 Range Rover typically ranges in price from $44,700 to $215,500, according to Page Six.

Play

Coi Leray came through to the birthday party to perform as the evening’s special guest. Their brother, Quincy Combs, also hit the stage to put on a show, helping out his stepfather, Diddy, who raised him as his own child.

In addition to the party packed with celebrity guests, a lot of the twins’ friends wished them a “Happy Birthday” on social media, including Paris Hilton.

Of course, their father also sent them a special message on social media, posting a set of photos from their party onto Instagram and attaching a sweet caption.

“Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie and D’lila!!! I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming,” the music and fashion mogul wrote in his caption. “I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you. I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU!! I LOVE YOU!! May God continue to bless and protect you both!!”

Happy Birthday, Jessie and D’Lila!