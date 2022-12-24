Bossip Video

‘Tis the season to be merry, and what a wonderful time to watch feel-good films with friends and family. As you know, we like to keep you covered with seasonally relevant binge-worthy movies and shows for everyone to enjoy, and we’re back with another list.

Whether you prefer Netflix bingeing, Prime perusing, or turning on your fave holiday classic, there’s a Christmas vibe for you! Home Alone and Christmas go together like milk and cookies, while Friday After Next has officially been deemed a Christmas classic by the culture. Similarly highly-anticipated films and series like Avatar: The Way Of Water and The Best Man: The Final Chapters are out just in time for holiday celebrations.

Check out our seasonal binge list below.

Riches

Riches, starring Abby Ajayi, Nadine Marsh-Edwards, Amanda Jenks, Alison Owen, and Alison Carpenter, follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control. Riches is streaming now on Prime!

Maybe Next Christmas

When three women who own a coffee shop are forced to spend their first Christmas away from home, trouble ensues. Surely enough, Black girl magic saves the holiday! This film is available to enjoy on ShienTV, Mometu, or EmBlaze TV!

Click here to watch!

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Peacock’s highly anticipated series, THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS, premiered December 22, 2022. The iconic franchise directed by Award Winning Director, Malcolm D. Lee, returns to catch up with Harper (Taye Diggs), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Lance (Morris Chestnut), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Candace (Regina Hall), and Murch (Harold Perrineau) as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Starring: Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau

Executive Producers: Dominique Telson, Sean Daniel

Directors: Malcolm D. Lee, Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend, and Stacey Muhammad

Co-Developed By, Writer, EP, Director, Co-Showrunner: Malcolm D. Lee

Co-Developed By, Writer, EP, Co-Showrunner: Dayna Lynne North

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

This mystery spoof stars Will Arnett as Detective Seattle who’s cracking the case of Who Killed Santa. The comedy also stars Maya Rudolph and Jason Bateman and is streaming right now on Netflix.

Falling For Christmas

Behold, a Christmas rom-com! Lindsay Lohan in this Netflix original movie gives a taste of the unexpected. After a young heiress has a ski accident leaving her with amnesia, she finds herself in the care of a handsome cabin owner and his darling daughter. Falling For Christmas is streaming on Netflix.

Last Holiday

The 2006 film Last Holiday is a guaranteed feel-good flick. Queen Latifah stars as a straight-edged single woman who finds out she’s got just weeks to live. As Christmas approaches, she decides she will die with no regrets and make the most of her last holiday. LL Cool J co-stars in this Christmas rom-com.

Love Hard

The 2021 Netflix original Love Hard follows a young dating column writer who (sort of) meets her perfect match online. When she decides to surprise him with a holiday pop-up at his family’s house (because guys love that) she finds that everyone is not who they seem. Love Hard is available on Netflix.

Avatar: The Way of Water

10 years after the events of the first Avatar, we catch up with the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children). We watch the family struggle to keep each other safe, their frightful battles to stay alive, along with the beautiful imagery Avatar fans know and love.

Avatar: The Way of Water hit theaters on December 16.