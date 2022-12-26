The world might be acting like the coronavirus pandemic is over and done with, but all the babies being brought into this world proves a lot of our favorite celebs were still staying inside and keeping busy.

From unexpected babies like Diddy, to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky blessing the world with their first child, finish the year off by checking out a list of the celebrities who gave birth in 2022.

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ashley Graham welcomed twin boys named Malachi and Roman with husband Justin Ervin in January. The couple are already parents to a 2-year-old son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas became a dad for the first time in 2022 welcoming his first child with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The pair had a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via a surrogate in January.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

In February, Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child, a baby boy whose name she hasn’t revealed, with boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani

In February, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper welcomed baby No. 2, a son named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, with his parenting partner, ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna became a mom in May when she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy whose name has not been released. The couple just shared the first photos of their son, publicly, in December.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi

In June, Nick Cannon and real estate agent and model Bre Tiesi welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Legendary Love.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Singer Joe Jonas and his wife, former Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in July. The couple also share a 2-year-old daughter named Willa.

Misty Copeland and Olu Evans

In July, Misty Copeland revealed that her and husband Olu Evans had become first-time parents 3 months prior, welcoming a son named Jackson.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian became a mom of two in August with the arrival of a son, whose name she has yet to share. The reality star welcomed the child via surrogate with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, with whom she also shares 4-year-old True Thompson.

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab

In August, TV and radio host Nessa Diab announced the arrival of her first child with former NFL star and activist Colin Kaepernick. The longtime couple have not yet revealed the name or sex of their baby.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell

In September, Cannon welcomed his 10th child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon, with model Brittany Bell. The pair are already parents to two other children, son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

MCU star Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée, Velvet Buzzsaw actress Zawe Ashton, welcomed their first child earlier this year, according to reports from Us Weekly. Ashton debuted her baby bump in June at the New York premiere of her period drama, Mr. Malcolm’s List.

Diddy and Dana Tran

In December, Diddy shocked the world by announcing that he’d welcomed a child back in October. Later, it was revealed by TMZ that the mother of his baby girl is 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran.

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole

In September, LaNisha Cole gave birth to a daughter with Nick Cannon, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

Rebel Wilson

In November, Rebel Wilson became a mom with the birth of her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa

In November, Cannon announced that he welcomed his third baby, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, the day before with DJ Abby De La Rosa. The pair previously welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June 2021.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, in November. The couple are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Sterling Skye.