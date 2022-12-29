Bossip Video

Welp, that didn’t take long!

Almost a month after Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach made headlines for getting cozy throughout New York City, Holmes has filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig.

According to reports from US Weekly, Holmes, 45, filed for divorce from his wife in New York City Wednesday, Dec. 28. Just two days earlier, he was spotted at the Atlanta International Airport with Robach, getting ready to jet off for the holidays with his arm around his girlfriend in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Robach and Holmes’s relationship was first revealed last month, after Daily Mail posted photos of the Good Morning America hosts getting awfully close to one another outside of work. Both TV personalities have been married to other people since 2010, but Yahoo reports Robach and Holmes had both separated from their respective spouses–actor Andrew Shue and attorney Marilee Fiebig–over the summer.

Now, Holmes’ divorce from Fiebig is officially moving forward.

Just one day after their supposed affair made headlines, Holmes and Robach went on to host GMA3 together. While neither of them addressed the brewing scandal, directly, they both made jokes about how tough of a week it had been–only to get pulled off the air the following week.

ABC News President Kim Godwin told employees Dec. 5 during an editorial call that while Holmes and Robach’s consensual relationship “is not a violation of company policy,” the network had to work through what’s best for the company. ABC launched an internal review and, for now, Holmes and Robach remain sidelined.

T.J. Holmes got a divorce from his first wife, Amy Ferson, in 2007, with whom he shares daughter a Brianna, 28, and son Jaiden. Holmes married Fiebig in 2010, welcoming daughter Sabine in January 2013.

Amy Robach was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2009, going on to marry Andrew Shue in 2010. Shue has deleted all of Robach’s pictures from social media.