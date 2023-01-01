Bossip Video

2022 is in the books and as we head into 2023 we are taking a look back at our favorite things from last year. Youtube is one application that is universally used by everyone. Regardless if you’re looking for educational content or fun lifestyle content, Youtube is filled with everything you need.

Here are our picks for the top Youtube Channels that kept us captivated throughout 2022.

Gracies Corner

If you have any babies in the family, then you’re probably familiar with Gracies Corner. Surprisingly the kid-friendly content is enjoyable even if you aren’t a child. Yes, the videos are educational but we think the beats and song structure deserve multiple Grammy Awards. If you need proof, just listen to the video below for 30 seconds.

Mark Rober

Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer who has the most complex videos that prove that science can indeed be fun. Some of his most popular uploads are his package thieves videos where he uses a device to record people who steal packages and gives them a special surprise.

His content is absolutely worth a watch.

The Cut

The Cut has captivated the internet with its real content involving real issues. From people debating their politics with those who oppose their views, to light-hearted content, this channel has it all. The Cut won the internet his year with their speed dating videos that are full of drama and laughs.

RDC WORLD

The RDC group has delivered classic skits on Instagram and constantly go viral on Twitter, but Youtube is their playground. Whether it’s unfiltered skits or long-form content RDC doesn’t miss.

Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat has dominated Twitch while getting absolutely no support from the platform, which is strange, but we know why. His Youtube videos offer lifestyle content with your favorite personalities that vary from hip-hop to sports.

Private Selection

As sneaker culture continues to dominate, Private Selection keeps you updated on what’s going down in the space. This year the group ventured outside and attended all the SneakerCons and gave us front-row seats.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods has made the leap to Youtube and is giving an in-depth look at her lifestyle, shoots, and travel. She’s quickly becoming a Youtube favorite.

The Breakfast Club

Our favorite trio has held it down on Youtube for as long as we can remember and show no signs of slowing down. The best interviews of 2022 are all in one place on their YouTube channel.