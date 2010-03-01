While Kelis Is Hitting Up Stages And Taking Back Beers… Nas Is Tryna Get In Where He Fit In

Kelis has been out trying to make some money since Nas is having issues supporting their son Knight. She’s been spotted everywhere performing her new single and partying it up.

Pop the top for details on her and Nas reconciling and her thoughts on the whole single parenting drama.

With Nas’ financial woes regarding the IRS he’s been having trouble making child support payments. Nas owes the IRS $3,365,671.26 and owes Kelis $200,000 in back child support. Lately Nas has been sending Kelis a bunch of emails telling her to meet up with him so they can work things out.

We guess he figured out it’s cheaper to keep her, unfortunately Kelis is more concerned with drinking and figuring out how to raise kids alone: