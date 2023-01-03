Bossip Video

Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a snow plow accident that reportedly included blunt chest trauma and server leg injuries.

Renner is known worldwide as one of Marvel’s beloved original on-screen Avengers, Hawkeye. Last Thanksgiving, Renner starred in the first season of Hawkeye on Disney+. The show marked a new era in the story of Hawkeye and set up the future of the franchise. This weekend, Jeremy Renner was reportedly involved in an almost fatal snow plow accident that could sideline him for the foreseeable future.

Jeremy Renner Is In Critical Condition After A Snow Plow Rolled Over Him, Leaving Him With Serious Injuries

Jeremy Renner was involved in a snow plow incident on New Year’s Eve. He was reportedly trying to clear a way for his family to escape after a snowstorm. According to the Independent, despite the snowplow having extensive safety features the machine, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over his legs. Along with his legs, he sustained other injuries and lost a significant amount of blood. Thankfully his neighbor was a doctor and was able to apply a tourniquet until paramedics could airlift him to the hospital.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in a statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Jeremy is reportedly awake and responsive but still has a long road to recovery. We wish him the best of luck in that journey.