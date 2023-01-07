So Sad: Tristan Thompson’s Mother Andrea Dies After Heart Attack, Khloé Kardashian Flies To Toronto By His Side

Tristan Thompson’s mother Andrea Thompson unexpectedly died from a heart attack on Thursday.

Andrea was at her home in Toronto when she went into cardiac arrest. Although she was rushed to a nearby hospital, the emergency medical team could not resuscitate her. TMZ reports that Khloé Kardashian was by her ex’s side on his flight home to be family.

Even though tragedies, wherever the Kardashians go, the cameras are never far behind. Paparazzi spotted Khloé immediately supporting Tristan through this heartbreaking homecoming. They landed in Toronto on a private jet Thursday night, just hours after Andrea was rushed to the hospital.

Andrea was a mother to four sons, including Tristan and his three younger brothers, Amari, Dishawn, and Daniel. Kris Jenner confirmed Andrea’s passing with a tribute on Instagram.

“I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother,” Jenner wrote. “What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel.”

Fans have already insensitively speculated about whether this means the on-again-off-again former couple will rekindle their relationship. However, Andrea was part of the family to Khloé. According to TMZ, the 38-year-old had a “very close” relationship with Tristan’s mother.

Khloé started dating Tristan in 2016 and gave birth to their daughter True Thompson in 2018. On The Kardashians, the NBA champion said he wanted to marry Khloé before their most recent split last January. In August, they welcomed their second baby via surrogate. The controversial co-parents have not yet revealed the name of their 5-month-old son.

The recent free agent is also the father of 6-year-old Prince with his ex Jordan Craig and 1-year-old Theo with Marilee Nichols.

Our condolences go out to Andrea Thompson’s family and loved ones.