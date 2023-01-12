‘Somebody I Used To Know’: Jay Ellis Stars As A Groom Whose Melaniny Matrimony Is Threatened By A Swirlfriend From His Past

Jay Ellis has a starring role in an upcoming Prime Video rom-com and we’re definitely getting the snacks ready to see how it all plays out.

Jay Ellis Stars Alongside Alison Brie And Kiersey Clemons In A Rom-Com About Past Love Meeting Present

What happens when you run into your old flame and everything feels just as sweet as you remembered, but they’re on the verge of being committed to someone else forever-EVER? So goes the premise of Somebody I Used To Know. The rom-com stars Alison Brie as a workaholic TV producer who heads back to her hometown after experiencing a major professional setback. While visiting her old stomping grounds, she bumps into her old boo Sean (Jay Ellis). After an evening of reminiscing she starts to question whether her first love just might be the one that got away. Just as she’s starting to wonder who she’s become, things get even more complicated when she learns Sean is about to marry Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) who reminds her a helluva lot of who she used to be.

Check out the trailer below:

Y’all already know our first thought was Jay Ellis’ agent set him up with this one!

Also, we know we’re not the only ones seeing signs of throupledom ahead. What did you think of the streaking scene? Fans of Community are definitely going to be excited about the Alison Brie and Danny Pudi reunion. What do y’all say? Looks good for laughs? Tons of fun? Or are you dreading Sean doing Cassidy dirty?

Directed by Dave Franco, and written by Franco & Brie, Somebody I Used to Know is an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other re-discover who they really are, where they came from, and where they’re going.