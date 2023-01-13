Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To Damson Idris Confirming His Swoonship With Heartthrob Whisperer Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey, first of her name, collector of panty-sizzlers

Damson Idris posts photo with Lori Harvey: pic.twitter.com/zqO5QOtfgf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 13, 2023

Social media is ABLAZE over Damson Idris confirming that he’s dating Lori Harvey, 26, by posting a photo of himself kissing the Hall of Fame Hot Girl on her irthday in a now viral Instagram story.

The Snowfall star, 31, followed up with another post of Harvey seemingly on the set of the hit series with two money phones in their hand.

It looks like it may be official!! After a rumored romance, Damson Idris posted a photo of him and Lori Harvey to his IG story, as well as a solo photo of Lori pic.twitter.com/0KO1ZiwjBa — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 13, 2023

This comes after Lori and Damson were spotted dining at swanky restaurant Olivetta in West Hollywood, CA over the weekend.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the pair arrived together at 8:16 p.m. and left at 10:32 p.m.

Damson was escorted to the passenger back seat of his Escalade by his personal security. His security then escorted Lori to the other side of the Cadillac behind the driver’s seat.

Moments later, the couple made their way to Catch Steak to join friends for Zack Bia’s birthday where they waited for all of the photogs to leave before sneaking out of the restaurant at 11:54 p.m.

word on the street is Lori Harvey messing with Damson Idris ..she better back off.. pic.twitter.com/pjO1pt4K1p — 𝒞urleesi 🦋 (@jadorejcc) December 9, 2022

Also worth noting is Damson being cool with Lori’s ex Michael B. Jordan who posed alongside his fellow actor at the Highlight Room in LA back in April.

While fans eagerly await confirmation of Lori’s latest baeship, they can read her ESSENCE cover story (shared by Damson on his IG Story) where she opens up in ways we’ve never seen before.

Damson Idris shares Lori Harvey’s Essence Cover via Instagram Story 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oVtfVRSk50 — Best of Damson Idris (@dmsnidris) December 19, 2022

“Because I’ve been so quiet this whole time, the Internet has created narratives for me,” she said. “People are just taking whatever bits of gossip and rumors that they have, and then creating that as a truth. In reality, the majority of the time it’s so far from the truth. So, it can be tough.” She went on to share a piece of wisdom from her mother: “For those who know and love you, no answer is needed. But for those who don’t, no answer will do.” “That’s where the strong sense of self comes into play,” she continued. “Just understanding and really knowing who I am, and not letting the outside opinions or noise affect me internally.”

Are you here for Damson and Lori? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over them confirming their canoodleship on the flip.