Bossip Video

With NFL fans all over the world behind him, Damar Hamlin is officially on the road to recovery.

Less than two weeks after his life-threatening cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills safety was spotted back at the team facility.

Hamlin visited his teammates in Orchard Park, New York, on Saturday, as documented by safety Matt Milano’s Instagram Story. He seemed to be in good spirits during the clip, smiling and shaking hands with a teammate.

The Associated Press went on to confirm Hamlin’s visit happened on Saturday, just one day before the Bills are scheduled to face the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. Damar was cleared to go home on Wednesday after undergoing final tests at Buffalo General Medical Center.

Fans couldn’t be happier to see the 24-year-old continue what doctors have referred to as “a remarkable recovery” since his heart stopped after being hit in the chest by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of a since-canceled game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Hamlin spent his first two days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under sedation and breathing through a ventilator. Upon being awakened, Hamlin showed no signs of neurological damage and within four days of his arrival, he was breathing on his own as well as walking and talking.

He first interacted with his teammates on Jan. 6, when Hamlin appeared by videoconference from his hospital room. He flexed his muscles and spoke to them, saying, “Love you boys.”

In the days following his collapse, $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations were made into Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser, which will be used to support young people through education and sports.