Michael B. Jordan was never one for public relationships prior to dating Lori Harvey, but now, everyone wants to know who he’s moving on with.

As the socialite debuts her new relationship with Damson Idris on social media, the Creed actor is reportedly cuddled up with his own Brit. According to reports from The Sun, the 35-year-old is said to be “secretly dating” and “enamored” with 26-year-old bikini pin-up Amber Jepson.

Since buying a minority stake in Premier League side Bournemouth late last year, Jordan has been spending more time in England. Friends of Jordan reportedly told the publication that his “head has been turned” by Amber and the pair have enjoyed multiple chats during his time overseas.

The Black Panther actor has replied to some of her social media posts, and last week, Amber shared a screenshot of him liking an Instagram story, writing: “Wifed off now.” The model has reportedly told friends she is excited to “see where the relationship can go.”

“It’s early stages but Amber and Michael are really keen on each other,” a friend of the so-called couple told The Sun. “They make a handsome, cute couple and are both financially independent. Watch this space.”

Seemingly in response to the rumors about her relationship, Amber took to Instagram on Monday with a simple caption: “Minding mine.”

And with that, it looks like we’re not getting any answers from her any time soon.

As for Michael B. Jordan, he’s been laying low since his breakup with Lori Harvey in June 2022 after more than a year of dating. At the time of their split, a source said they were “completely heartbroken” and “still love each other.”

Now, it looks like both parties have officially moved on, but we probably won’t be seeing much PDA from Michael B. Jordan this time around.