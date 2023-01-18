‘Kold x Windy’ Exclusive: Malika Wants To Change, But Will Renee Let Her?

We’re just a day away from a new episode of ‘Kold x Windy’ and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

Fueled by the authentic sounds and raw energy surrounding the drill music movement, the original, eight-episode series follows rising hip hop and drill star Malika “Kold” Wise (Sh’kia Augustin), who is desperate to create a better life for her and her son in Chicago’s south side. Her trusted confidant and group member Renee “Windy” Johnson (Nijah Brenea) is a rapper with a strong dedication to the city streets. As Malika’s career begins to ignite, the challenges she faces start to stack up. Her lifelong hustle – credit card fraud – catches up with her, and rival drill artists start to view her as a threat. When new love arises, the pressures of making music, her hustle and her troubled son may stand in the way…alongside Renee who does not support Malika’s desire to change her image and will stop at nothing to prevent it.

In the clip below Malika opens up to Marlon about losing her son to the system and what she pictures for her future in drill:

Play

We love to see Malika opening up but she’s 100% right that Renee isn’t with all her plans for change.

Here’s what else to expect from this week’s episode (103 -““We Got Ops!”):

GeGe’s business is in trouble. Detective Caine’s investigation hits close to home. Temper contacts a rival. Malika is surprised by a visitor.

A brand new episode of ‘Kold x Windy’ airs Thursday at 10/9c on WeTV.

Will you be watching?