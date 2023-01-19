Bossip Video

Back in 2021, BOSSIP reported on a Black army lieutenant named Caron Nazario who was viciously attacked with pepper spray by two Windsor, Virginia police officers while he was in uniform. He subsequently filed a $1 million lawsuit against the two officers involved, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker.

According to ABCNews, a jury pulled down their pants, squatted, and dropped a steaming pile on Nazario’s $1 million lawsuit when they decided that his pain and suffering was only worth a paltry and pathetic $3,685. Gutierrez was ordered to pay $2,685 in damages for “no malice” assault and Crocker was ordered to pay the other $1,000 for an illegal search. Both men were cleared of all other charges, although, Gutierrez was fired from the department.

Nazario’s lawyer Tom Roberts spoke out against the disrespectful ruling:

“It is open season on citizens in Virginia and across the county,” Roberts said in a statement. “Citizens will not rest assured that scenes like this are not repeated with impunity.”

To recap for those who are unfamiliar, Nazario was signaled to pull over on the night of Dec. 5, 2020. He rode slowly until he got to a well-lit area as he didn’t want to pull over on a dark road. Upon speaking to the officers, he told them, “I’m honestly afraid to get out,” to which Gutierrez replied, “Yeah, you should be!”

Guess “back the blue” is more important than “support the troops…”