Back in 2021, BOSSIP reported on a Black army lieutenant named Caron Nazario who was viciously attacked with pepper spray by two Windsor, Virginia police officers while he was in uniform. He subsequently filed a $1 million lawsuit against the two officers involved, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker.
According to ABCNews, a jury pulled down their pants, squatted, and dropped a steaming pile on Nazario’s $1 million lawsuit when they decided that his pain and suffering was only worth a paltry and pathetic $3,685. Gutierrez was ordered to pay $2,685 in damages for “no malice” assault and Crocker was ordered to pay the other $1,000 for an illegal search. Both men were cleared of all other charges, although, Gutierrez was fired from the department.
Nazario’s lawyer Tom Roberts spoke out against the disrespectful ruling:
“It is open season on citizens in Virginia and across the county,” Roberts said in a statement. “Citizens will not rest assured that scenes like this are not repeated with impunity.”
