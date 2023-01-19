Bossip Video

A$AP Rocky is loving his life as a family man, gushing over his 8-month old son and Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl performance.

The rapper sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 Radio on Wednesday and talked all about his girl Rihanna getting ready to take the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next month.

“I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there,” Rocky told Apple Music. “It’s just incredible.” He continued, “The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

Rocky went on to reveal that he is putting the finishing touches on his new album, going on to hint that the mother of his child would be putting out something new, too.

“Especially for both of us, it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there,” he hinted.

While the rapper’s interview focused on music, he couldn’t help but talk about his 8-month-old son, whom him and Rihanna have yet to reveal the name of. Still, he couldn’t have talked more highly of the little guy, saying that coming home to him makes both his personal and professional life better.

“I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man,” Rocky gushed. “Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole ‘nother perspective.”