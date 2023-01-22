Bossip Video

For a lot of fans it’s still hard viewing Keke Palmer as a grown adult, in love and expecting!

We saw Keke Palmer grow up right before our eyes and now she’s expressing her love to her boyfriend Darius Jackson loud and proud for his birthday!

Keke took to Instagram on Jan. 21, to share a video on of her and her man driving around while Jenevieve’s song “Baby Powder” played in the background. It’s very clear from the video that our girl is in love and his feelings are mutual.

“I can easily write long emotional posts for all my girls birthdays, but it’s so cringy writing a birthday post for you 🥴 because the love is so sacred,” Palmer wrote. “It almost feels asinine to try to share or give a glimpse into something that only we could understand. I can share most things so easily, but not you. “Happiest Birthday to the best Aquarius, Darius, my guy! Let’s go Birds! 🦅”

Later on that day Keke posted a video to her Instagram story of the pair tailgating in the parking lot of the Eagles verses Giants game. Luckily the Eagles took home the win and we’re sure her boyfriend, Darius was happy about that.

The happy couple are expecting their first child together later this year. Palmer revealed that she was pregnant during her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” in December. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said before pulling back her jacket to reveal her growing baby bump.

As a celebrity who’s always been in the spotlight, it’s no surprise that Keke is choosing to keep her love life low-key and private. Her birthday shoutout was a pleasant surprise and special for the couple as they await their little bundle of joy.

Just recently Palmer appeared as a guest on an episode of episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s podcast Las Culturistas, and revealed to the comedians that she’s been feeling “good” as she awaits her baby’s arrival.

“I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that. Because I’ve been good, y’all,” she says. “I’ve had no nausea — like I’ve had moments where I’m like [gagging], where I’ll just be sitting there and it’ll make me feel that way. But I won’t actually throw up, I won’t actually run to the bathroom. “It doesn’t last more than like 10 seconds, it’s like a wave of something.” “Right now I’m at like 31 weeks, so the baby is getting bigger,” she continues. “Eventually I’ll get to the point where I probably will see fingers and stuff but I don’t know if it’s that big yet. I don’t know if the power is there yet. But I definitely feel, and you can see movement.”

During a 2021 interview on the “Tamron Hall Show,” Palmer shared why she decided to go Instagram official with Jackson in August of that year. “It became more difficult to hide,” she said of her relationship. “We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not going to hide something that makes me happy.”

Cues the violins and grabs tissues, we love that for our girl! Love truly does look beautiful on Keke and we wish the lovely couple prosperity and a safe and healthy delivery.