As Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continue their romance in real life, their fate at Good Morning America is reportedly still up in the air.

According to reports from PEOPLE, sources say ABC is still struggling to “figure out what degree of punishment is appropriate” for the pair, if any, as the network continues its investigation into their relationship.

Related Stories Happily Ever After? T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce From Wife Marilee Fiebig As He Spends Holidays With ‘GMA3’ Co-Host Amy Robach “A lot of higher ups at the show think they should be fired,” one source revealed. “But the problem is they can’t fire them so they’re really in trouble and trying to figure it out.” A second insider went on to add that Holmes and Robach think “the situation sucks” as they continued to wait for a decision from the network nearly two months after they were taken off the air. Prior to this update about the questionable state of their employment, a source confirmed to the publication that the co-anchors had “not been terminated” from the news program, but questions remained about whether they would return to their on-air roles.

