As Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continue their romance in real life, their fate at Good Morning America is reportedly still up in the air.
According to reports from PEOPLE, sources say ABC is still struggling to “figure out what degree of punishment is appropriate” for the pair, if any, as the network continues its investigation into their relationship.
“A lot of higher ups at the show think they should be fired,” one source revealed. “But the problem is they can’t fire them so they’re really in trouble and trying to figure it out.”
A second insider went on to add that Holmes and Robach think “the situation sucks” as they continued to wait for a decision from the network nearly two months after they were taken off the air.
Prior to this update about the questionable state of their employment, a source confirmed to the publication that the co-anchors had “not been terminated” from the news program, but questions remained about whether they would return to their on-air roles.
“There are no negotiations about their future. ABC is completing their investigation,” the source said at the time. “While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen.”
Still, despite the ongoing investigation, another insider insisted the pair’s relationship remains “stronger than ever.”
“They’re just going along and doing their thing,” the second source revealed. “There’s no grounds to fire them on and they believe they won’t be fired. The network is just waiting for things to cool down. This happens at companies all the time.”
