Alexa, play “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” by Jay-Z and Beyoncé…

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have officially made their departure from Good Morning America, but it seems like they’re both handling the news quite well.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the couple was spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles just a few hours after they both signed exit agreements with ABC. In the photos, Robach straddles Holmes as she jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around him outside of a restaurant, with her former co-anchor flashing a huge smile as he held her by the waist.

The pair showed no signs of stress about their unemployment as they held hands and shared some kisses on the same day their ABC deals were “signed, executed and done,” a source told Page Six. The New Yorkers made their way to the West Coast before ABC News officially announced they would be departing the network.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

The Aftermath

While Holmes and Robach seem fine with the news, reports from the Daily Beast claim ABC News is “bleeding from a self-inflicted wound” following the scandal. Six senior ABC News staffers told the outlet that News boss Kim Godwin is on thin ice with Disney executives over her and her team’s handling of the affair, causing her to rapidly lose the confidence of the newsroom.

Multiple ABC staffers slammed Godwin for her initially lackadaisical memo following news of Holmes and Robach’s affair, also citing her inability to make a decision and allowing a two-day story to spiral into two months of salacious headlines and nonstop PR crises.

“She doesn’t understand the organization and she has surrounded herself with incompetent people,” one ABC News staffer said.

Yiiiiiiikes.