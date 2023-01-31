Bossip Video

**WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO**

It’s only been a few days since we watched Tyre Nichols be beaten to death by police officers in Memphis and now another traumatic video showing the death of another Black man at the hands of police is circulating the internet and beyond.

According to DailyMail, a 36-year-old man named Anthony Lowe Jr. was fatally gunned down by police officers in Huntington Park, California. Lowe Jr. is a recent double amputee and does not have the lower half of both of his legs as a result of an altercation with Texas police. A video captured him hopping out of his wheelchair, grabbing a machete, and attempting to evade police by running away on the stubs that remain.

As always, the video below is posted so that no form of police misconduct will ever be swept under the rug. That said, please take stock of your mental health prior to pressing play. The video does show police officers firing their weapons but because of the camera angle, you cannot see Anthony Lowe Jr. being shot. Nonetheless, we want to warn our readers that the video is graphic.

Lowe had allegedly just stabbed someone unprovoked and was allegedly not responding to the initial use of tasers that were deployed by responding officers. Another angle of the video shows Lowe Jr.’s attempt to evade police with the aforementioned weapon…

The officers were placed on leave for several days but no real disciplinary action has been implemented. Lowe Jr.’s family is demanding answers as they say the father of two was shot in the back eight times.

“They murdered my son, in a wheelchair with no legs. They do need to do something about it,” his mother, Dorothy Lowe, said at a press conference on Sunday.

Rest in peace to Anthony Lowe Jr. We will have more details about this case as information becomes available.