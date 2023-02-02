Bossip Video

While we’d rather not have clouds in the first place, at the very least there should be more silver linings like this one. Back in November of last year, BOSSIP published a story about a 9-year-old girl named Bobbi Wilson who had the police called on her by a neighbor while she sprayed trees for invasive insects.

Guess we can go ahead and add that to the ever-growing list of things that you can’t do while Black. Let the neighbor tell it, he was “scared” of Bobbi, the 9-year-old…

“There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees on Elizabeth and Florence. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing. Scares me, though,”

According to a new NBCNews report, the story inspired one of America’s most celebrated educational institutions to make Bobbi an offer that she simply could not refuse. Last month, The Yale School of Public Health honored Bobbi Wilson as their esteemed guest for her work to protect the environment from dangerous insects that would kill the trees in her area. Bobbi donated her personal lantern fly collection to Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and was given the honorary title “donor scientist”

We love to see it!