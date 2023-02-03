Bossip Video

Welp, it’s that time of year again. Black History Month is upon us and that can only mean one thing…soup cookie shenanigans are afoot!

Yes, February is a time in America when we are to celebrate, acknowledge and give thanks to the innumerable amount of Black women and men who have brought life, lifestyle and leadership to this truly undeserving society. However, in recent years, despite our melanated revelry, white f**ks**t has made continued attempts at urinating in our lemonade of liberty.

This year’s Black History Month has already been somewhat marred by the murderous mayhem inflicted by police officers who have claimed the lives of several unarmed Black bodies. Yesterday, that same brood of blood-stained boys in blue made a mockery of our month by unveiling a BMH abomination in the form of a police kkkar wrapped in kente cloth.

What in the kneeling Nancy Pelosi is going on here?!?!

According to FoxNews (of all places…) Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was thrilled to announce his latest kkklout chasing endeavor into community outreach…

“This is a beautiful collaboration to commemorate Black history and Black History Month and the history of African Americans and our police department and our city,” Suarez said. “This is Black history.”