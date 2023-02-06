Bossip Video

Chris Brown was nominated for one Grammy Award this year, and when he didn’t win, he took his anger out on the artist who did.

At the 2023 Grammy Awards, Brown’s Breezy (Deluxe) album was nominated for Best R&B Album alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton.

In the end, Glasper took home the award for his project Black Radio III, which included collaborations with Common, Jennifer Hudson, Erykah Badu and others. But, despite the big names on his album–and despite Glasper being a five-time Grammy winner and 12-time nominee–Chris Brown isn’t familiar with his work, lashing out at Glasper on social media after learning he lost the award.

“Who the f**k is Robert Glasper?” Brown wrote on his Instagram Stories during the premiere ceremony. “Ima keep kicking y’all ass! Respectfully.” Chris went on to post another message about the loss, writing, “I gotta get my skills up. Ima start playing the harmonica.”

He concluded his response by posting a Story including a photoshopped image of himself playing the harmonica, joking, “New Level Unlocked! Harmonica Breezy.”

Robert Glasper, on the other hand, was a lot more gracious with his win than Chris Brown was with his loss.

Even before knowing the results of the annual awards show, Glasper took to social media to wish everyone good luck, writing: “Man it’s been a long ride!!!! Congratulations and Good Luck to everyone at the Grammys!”

Following his win, he was just as affable, posting a picture of his award and sharing a few words to acknowledge just how grateful he is to be honored for his work, once again.

“Thank you to all the INCREDIBLE artists and musicians that were apart of this record,” he wrote. “And my team Vinnie, Dana, Leandra, Becca, Freda, Shawn, Loma Vista, The Recording Academy, and YOU my fans!! I couldn’t have done this without y’all!”

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time someone has been confused about who Robert Glasper is, with the musician making merch of his own with “Who The F*** Is Robert Glasper?” on it.

Still, that question sounds a little different coming from Brown after just having lost an award to him, and it doesn’t exactly seem like he was in on the joke.

Congrats, Robert!