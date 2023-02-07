Bossip Video

David Balogun, a 9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania, has become one of the youngest students ever to graduate high school after receiving a diploma from a charter school in Harrisburg.

According to reports from WGAL-TV, Balogun recently received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, where he took classes remotely from his home in Bensalem in Bucks County. The 9-year-old has a special interest in science and computer programming, and has hopes of becoming an astrophysicist so he can study black holes and supernovas.

“They didn’t bog me down,” David said of the school. “They also advocated for me, saying, ‘He can do this. He can do that.'” His mother Ronya added: “I had to get outside of the box. Playing pillow fights when you’re not supposed to, throwing the balls in the house. He’s a 9-year-old with the brain that has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding.”





Play



By graduating high school at just nine years old, Balogun joins just two other individuals who have graduated high school at age nine or younger, according to Oldest.org. The only person to graduate younger than Balogun is Michael Kearney, who currently holds the Guinness world record for youngest high school graduate when he graduated at just six in 1990.

Since graduating from Reach Charter, David has already completed one semester at Bucks County community college. Now, his family is looking into the best fit for colleges and universities for the young prodigy.

“Am I going to throw my nine-year-old into Harvard while I’m living in [Pennsylvania]?” said his father, Henry. “No.”