Fans who have been following John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for a while already know how much they’ve struggled on their journey to grow their family.

Now, the singer is opening up about just how difficult that journey was, getting candid about their struggles on Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

During his time on the show, the 43-year-old didn’t hesitate to talk about the obstacles he and Teigen faced while trying to conceive their newborn daughter Esti Maxine, plus, why they think it’s helpful to others to be so open about their struggles.

“We’ve been open about it because we’ve had challenges,” Legend told host Jennifer Hudson. “We had to use [in vitro fertilization] to conceive our children. We’ve had a pregnancy loss, and I think a lot of families grow through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn’t feel so alone.”

The couple are also parents to son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 6. They previously suffered a pregnancy loss with son Jack in September 2020, after which they never thought they’d be able to conceive again.

“A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they’re the only ones going through it,” Legend explained. “And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey.”

The “All Of Me” singer also admitted that he and Teigen were concerned about whether or not Luna and Miles would take to the new baby. But, of course, they ended up loving their new sibling.

“We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn’t be excited to welcome her home,” he said. “But they’ve exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They’re just truly thrilled to be older siblings now.”

Teigen and Legend welcomed baby Esti Jan. 13. Legend confirmed the news at a private concert, saying that they welcomed “the little baby this morning” and that though he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” he felt “energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.

Just a few days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their daughter being held by big sister Luna and big brother Miles on Instagram.

“She’s here,” her caption read. “Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier.”

