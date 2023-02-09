Bossip Video

”When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” The five Black former police officers who beat Tyre Nichols to death showed Monterrious Harris exactly who they were just 72 short hours before the killing that shocked the nation.

According to DailyMail, 22-year-old Harris says that he was brutally beaten by Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION unit that has since been disbanded. He says he was waiting for his cousin outside of his apartment when he was suddenly surrounded by the ski mask-clad SCORPION who was threatening to shoot him if he didn’t exit his vehicle.

Harris said: “I was scared like I didn’t know what to expect. After they already had me detained and stuff, they kept saying how they wanted to air my car out.”

“One officer was laughing at the other officer like, ‘Oh you’ve got your red beam on.’ He was like ‘yes, I was ready to shoot him.'”

Monterrious Harris says that the officers hit him “a couple times,” punched him in the face and slammed his head into the concrete ground. A $5 million lawsuit has been filed as a result of this incident. We’ll be watching this case closely. Hopefully, it leads to more criminal charges against those POS police.