A new episode of OWN’s hit unscripted series Love & Marriage D.C. is airing tomorrow and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive sneak peek at what’s going down.

In the clip, we see #LAMDC newbie Joi going into detail about her issue with Sherrell and her husband, Black. Throughout the season it’s been clear that Joi isn’t feeling the couple, and now she’s telling Erana exactly why.

According to Joi, yes, there’s looming bad blood between her and Black from the “selfish decisions he made” while they were in the band Mambo Sauce, but there’s also something more. Joi tells Erana that before they were married, Black cheated on her friend with Sherrell.

“He was messing with Sherrell while he was with my friend,” revealed Joi.

Joi’s confession also leads to a big “side piece” reveal from Erana.

Check out the exclusive clip below:

Sounds like Joi’s sticking to removing herself from “any extension” of Black, and clearly, that includes his wife.

Saturday’s episode of #LAMDC is titled “In The Thique of It”, see a full episode description below.

Erana is shocked to discover what Joi has against Sherrell’s husband, Black. After Ashley and Quick confront Jamie’s attitude towards his son, Brittany holds a family intervention. Sherrell hosts a workout event where Winter and Ashley come face to face.

As previously reported #LAMDC creator Carlos King teased that there’s more drama to come between Joi and Sherell and Black.

“It was the gift that kept on giving,” said King. “It’s explosive, it’s spicy, it’s unexpected!”

Oop!

Get ready for a “spicy” new episode of Love & Marriage: DC airing on Saturday, 2/11 at 8PM ET/PT on OWN.