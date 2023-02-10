Bossip Video

“Stuck With Damon Young” returns on February 16, and the award-winning author is back with a band of the best, brightest, and blackity Blackest guests.

Hosted by “VerySmartBrothas” creator/ WashPo columnist Damon Young, season 2 of the podcast promises to bring more off-the-cuff conversations inspired by today’s most culturally relevant headlines and round-ups of Damon-approved listener-submitted questions.

Young says he’s shifting gears with the podcast this season and will have more episodes, more topics, more jokes, and more guests.

Each episode, award-winning author Young is joined by some of the best, brightest, and Blackest people he knows including special guests like Representative Summer Lee, ESPN journalist Bomani Jones, filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee and many more. The podcast offers an exploration of the “uncomfortable, hideous, and hilarious absurdity of our human behavior” and will explore a range of topics relevant to Black people – from dating, to work and more – with the usual hilarity and candor Young’s known for.

Take a listen to the bubbly (and blackity Black) trailer below.

You can listen to new episodes of “Stuck with Damon Young” every Thursday for free, only on Spotify.

Damon Young is a writer, critic, and satirist. His debut memoir What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir In Essays (Ecco/HarperCollins) won the 2020 Thurber Prize for American Humor and Barnes & Noble’s 2019 Discover Award. Damon is also a columnist for The Washington Post Magazine, a founder of the culture blog VerySmartBrothas, and has written for The New York Times, GQ, The Atlantic, Esquire, Time Magazine, New York Magazine, The Undefeated, EBONY, and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.