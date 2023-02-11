Bossip Video

Nia Long just went through a very public breakup, so it’s not exactly surprising that she isn’t ready to jump into a new relationship right now.

In a new interview with The Cut, the You People actress opened up about her hopes for her love life, admitting she isn’t interested in getting into a long-term relationship right now.

“Oh God, I’m not ready for a serious relationship,” Long said in a feature published on Friday. “My mind is not even there at all.”

Still, she’s not completely ruling out romance, sharing with the publication what she is ready for at this stage in her life.