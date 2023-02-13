Bossip Video

Super Bowl LVII was full of highlights, lowlights, excitement, disappointment, a “controversial” penalty, and a slightly-lackluster-yet-baby-revealing halftime show but one particular moment during the post-game commentary was easily the most egregious thing to happen related to the game.

ESPN’s Chris Berman was preparing to recap the game’s biggest moments when he offered a head-scratching and offensive notation that could have easily been avoided.

“Also, of course, two African American quarterbacks starting against each other in the Super Bowl for the first time. Fittingly, February 12th is Abe Lincoln’s birthday,” Berman said.

Yeah, what IS this??? You note that two Black quarterbacks are playing in the Super Bowl for the first time and the first thing that comes to your mind is the birthday of the soup cookie who “freed” the “slaves”?? If this video was on a game show and was paused right after Berman said “fittingly”, we would have bet lots and LOTS of money that the next words out of his mouth would be “during Black History Month.” It was RIGHT there! But nah, let’s take a moment to give flowers to Abe Lincoln for “giving” Black humans the freedom that they were already born with.

Sufficed to say, Twitter jumped on this comment with the force of one thousand freed persons…

For anyone reading this who doesn’t understand why Berman’s comment was so inflammatory and out of pocket…

So far, neither Berman nor ESPN has commented on the righteous backlash but we have a feeling that will change at some point today. We’ll be on the lookout for the “my bad” moonwalk…