This interview was a very long time coming!

We were fortunate enough to finally connect with ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan to laugh shoot the s**t about a myriad of topics. One of which her perspective on sports, specifically “sports hate” and the uptick in unbridled violence we see amongst fans these days. Elle also makes it very clear that despite moving away to pursue her career, her love for her hometown of Atlanta is undying. She even gives some very deserved flowers to one of the city’s greatest one-hit wonders! Despite all the fun and shenanigans, Elle also takes time to talk about some of the vitally important philanthropic work that she is doing to help women and raise awareness about issues that don’t get nearly as much air-time as they should.

Below is a link to one of the organizations that Elle devotes her time to, it’s called Helping Mamas. Watch the interview above to find out what this organization does and why their mission is crucial to helping women, young girls, and infants get their basic human necessities. Any donation you make will go a long way and will be greatly appreciated.

Click HERE to tap in with Helping Mamas.