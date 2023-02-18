Bossip Video

Shaquille O’Neal has a few words for anyone hating on “his” Rihanna, “Shut the f–k up!”

After hitting the main stage last weekend for halftime at Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna has unfortunately received a lot of negative feedback and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is not here for it!

During his latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, ​​the NBA champion gave Riri her flowers and complimented the “Wild Thoughts” singer on her performance.

“All you people disrespecting Rihanna, shut your face. She did a wonderful job,” Shaq said. “She’s pregnant. She blessed it. She didn’t fall. Just leave it there. All you superstars that’s disrespecting and causing beef … shut it up.”

“We living in a world where people got too much freedom. Keep your f–king thoughts to yourself,” he continued. “She did a wonderful job, she’s pregnant, she blessed it, she did her thang, she didn’t fall. Just leave it there. All you superstars that’s disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face. Shut it up.”

He went on to say, “If she was my woman and I seen one of you superstars do that,” Shaq said, “I’m gonna have to get at you.” “Rappers. Presidential candidates. I’m gonna have to get at you.Leave this woman alone,” he added. “Rihanna is Rihanna. I was there. It was beautiful. She did a great job. I didn’t know she was pregnant until she bust out, but leave her alone.”

It could be possible that Shaq was directing that message to a few people in the industry including WWE champion Bill Goldberg who tried really hard to break down Rihanna during a recent episode of his “CarCast” podcast with Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria.

He went on to say, “I mean I was disgusted by it. That’s all. Let’s just say that. I thought it was horrible,” Goldberg said, while D’Andria chimed in saying that he “wasn’t a fan.”

Next to join the bash list was non other than the orange man himself, Donald Trump. He took to Twitter to say, “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” he wrote. “This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”

Who even asked for his opinion, like seriously.

Siding with the 45th President of the United States was sadly Kodak Black. Maybe it’s because Trump pardoned the rapper from a prison sentence in 2021, who knows but his comments were also unnecessary.

The rapper took to social media to share his thoughts on Rihanna’s performance saying, “Uncle Trump said that sh*t is garbage, man.”

One week prior to the Super Bowl, Ronny Jackson, Trump’s White House Doctor also attacked Rihanna, questioning why the NFL is allowing her to perform.

Even Howard Stern jumped on the hate train and claimed she was lip-synching about “85 percent” of her show.

“You know, I don’t even know why she bothered showing up,” Stern said during Monday’s episode of his Sirius XM show. “I could be wrong, but — I, in my opinion — 85 percent of that performance was lip-synch.”

Why our good sis received so much flak we may never know. Also let’s be clear, the billionaire, hit maker performed a gravity-defying 13-minute set at the NFL championship game. She performed top charting tracks like “Work,” “Rude Boy” and “Bitch Better Have My Money.”

She also revealed her baby bump to the world, making this her and A$AP Rocky parents of two.