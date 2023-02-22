Bossip Video

It has been a very long time coming but hopefully, now Nipsey Hussle’s grieving family and friends can take a victory lap.

The cotton-soft clown who murdered the rapper/entrepreneur is set to be sentenced today after being found guilty by a jury of his peers back in July of last year. Eric Holder Jr. will appear in court and according to an AP report, he is very likely to receive life in prison for his heinous deeds. In addition to the murder, Holder was charged and found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for gunfire because his reckless shooting left two other men injured.

While he may be “doing his job” defense attorney Aaron Jansen sullied himself to ask Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke to reduce Holder’s conviction to manslaughter or second-degree murder. Fortunately, Judge Jacke has already once rejected such an insulting request. There was literally zero exculpatory evidence in Holder’s favor. He committed the murder of an extremely famous person, outside of their business, in broad daylight, in front of several people.

“We hope that there is some resounding peace in the fact that his killer will be in prison likely for the rest of his life,” the lead prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, said after the verdict.

We don’t know how much peace this sentencing will ultimately bring Nipsey’s loved ones but we hope and pray for their healing after the book is closed on this final chapter of justice. The Marathon Continues.