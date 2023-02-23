Bossip Video

Kylie Jenner is opening up about her turbulent postpartum journey following the births of her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi, and 1-year-old son, Aire.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair Italy this week, the mother of two revealed that she has experienced postpartum depression after both of her pregnancies. Knowing just how difficult that is to navigate, her advice to new moms and those experiencing PPD would be to “not to over-think things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest.”

“Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful,” Jenner told the publication. “I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That’s not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you.”

While it’s always good to hear celebrities share their struggles, giving fans a chance to know they’re not alone, this isn’t the first time Jenner has spoken candidly about her postpartum experience.

In March 2022, nearly two months after giving birth to her son, Kylie opened up to her Instagram followers, saying “it’s ok not to be ok” and emphasizing the idea that new moms need to “stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back.’”

“The hormones, the emotions at that stage, are much, much more powerful and bigger than you,” Jenner explained. “My advice is to live through that transition without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also opened up about the highs of parenting, which–for her–include those sweet moments alone with each of her little ones after they were born.

“Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms,” she said when asked what excited her most when becoming a mom. “It’s such a unique and special situation, and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about.”

Check out Kylie Jenner’s full interview for Vanity Fair Italy here.