Florida is a state that never fails to deliver foolishness, f***ery, and felonious infractions.

Despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is “over” there are still lots of people who haven’t gotten their comeuppance for their crimes against the federal government and ultimately us, the taxpaying citizens. According to ABCNews, a Florida man has just been sentenced to 7 years and 3 months in federal prison for stealing $2.6 million in funds that were allocated to help people under duress from the national lockdown.

35-year-old Daniel Joseph Tisone pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transactions, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Tisone submitted a lie-filled application to the Small Business Administration with egregious claims about how many employees he has, his criminal past, payroll, and gross revenue. When it was all said and done he had acquired loans from the Main Street Lending Program, four Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and five Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“Daniel Joseph Tisone seriously abused three federal programs that used taxpayers’ money to aid struggling small businesses through the pandemic,” Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery Brian Miller said in a statement. “SIGPR is glad to have played a significant role teaming with other law enforcement agencies and the United States Attorney’s Office to hold Mr. Tisone accountable.”

If you’re riding around shining in a brand new Benz that you acquired with ill-gotten pandemic gains then please know that the feds are on your a** and the next story we write might be about you…