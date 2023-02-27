On Sunday, February 26, the biggest names in the entertainment industry made their way to Los Angeles, CA for the 2023 SAG Awards.
Streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube channel for the first time, the 2023 SAG Awards gave out trophies (known as the Actor) to the performers who gave the most electrifying performances in movies and TV series over the last year.
Everything Everywhere All at Once converted its five nominations into a record-breaking four Actors, also resulting in most of the night’s best speeches. Their wins included the Best Ensemble statue and awards for Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan, who became the first Asian actor to win the Supporting Actor category.
Over on the television side of things, The White Lotus continued its impressive reign at the awards show circuit, taking home the Best Drama Series Ensemble trophy, while Jennifer Coolidge took home her ver own Actor for her performance. The other awards were spread among the rest of the nominated shows, with Abbott Elementary prevailing in the Best Comedy Ensemble category and Ozark–which boasted the most noms of any series with four–taking home one Actor via Jason Bateman.
Quinta Brunson took to the stage to accept the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series award, thanking their peers for the honor while explaining that the award meant a lot “because being a part of this ensemble means the world to me.”
“I unfortunately and fortunately spend a lot of time on three sides of this,” Brunson said during her moving speech. “When I get to be a part of this ensemble, these people bring me back down to earth. They make me a better actor. They allow me to become an actress that I’m proud of.”
Admitting that acting is sometimes the “hardest” part of her job, Quinta said that being a member of the Abbott Elementary ensemble “makes me a better actor every single day.”
“Thank you for recognizing the work of these amazing people. They are the best and they are so fucking funny all the time,” she continued. “They really are so funny and good at acting. I’m in awe of all of them at every single turn.”
Check out a full list of winners at the 2023 SAG Awards down below:
FILM NOMINEES
Motion Picture Cast
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Drama Series Ensemble
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
WINNER: The White Lotus
Comedy Series Ensemble
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
WINNER: Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt, The English
WINNER: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash, Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Female Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
WINNER: Stranger Things
