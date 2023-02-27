Bossip Video

On Sunday, February 26, the biggest names in the entertainment industry made their way to Los Angeles, CA for the 2023 SAG Awards.

Streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube channel for the first time, the 2023 SAG Awards gave out trophies (known as the Actor) to the performers who gave the most electrifying performances in movies and TV series over the last year.

Everything Everywhere All at Once converted its five nominations into a record-breaking four Actors, also resulting in most of the night’s best speeches. Their wins included the Best Ensemble statue and awards for Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan, who became the first Asian actor to win the Supporting Actor category.

Over on the television side of things, The White Lotus continued its impressive reign at the awards show circuit, taking home the Best Drama Series Ensemble trophy, while Jennifer Coolidge took home her ver own Actor for her performance. The other awards were spread among the rest of the nominated shows, with Abbott Elementary prevailing in the Best Comedy Ensemble category and Ozark–which boasted the most noms of any series with four–taking home one Actor via Jason Bateman.

Play

Quinta Brunson took to the stage to accept the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series award, thanking their peers for the honor while explaining that the award meant a lot “because being a part of this ensemble means the world to me.”

“I unfortunately and fortunately spend a lot of time on three sides of this,” Brunson said during her moving speech. “When I get to be a part of this ensemble, these people bring me back down to earth. They make me a better actor. They allow me to become an actress that I’m proud of.”

Admitting that acting is sometimes the “hardest” part of her job, Quinta said that being a member of the Abbott Elementary ensemble “makes me a better actor every single day.”

“Thank you for recognizing the work of these amazing people. They are the best and they are so fucking funny all the time,” she continued. “They really are so funny and good at acting. I’m in awe of all of them at every single turn.”

Check out a full list of winners at the 2023 SAG Awards down below:

FILM NOMINEES

Motion Picture Cast

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

WINNER: The White Lotus

Comedy Series Ensemble

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

WINNER: Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash, Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series