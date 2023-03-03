Bossip Video

We’ve got an extremely sad update to share about a Black woman who went missing in Texas.

Last year, 24-year-old Felicia Johnson was reported missing after she was last seen at Houston’s Cover Girls Night Club where she was reportedly looking for work. In June of that year, Johnson was presumed dead and, despite the fact that her body had not been found, a man was charged with her murder. Now, some eight months later, law enforcement officials in Montgomery County, Texas, believe they have found Johnson’s remains, which indicate that her body was dismembered by her killer, who then left those remains to be found at the Sam Houston National Forest.

From ABC 13:

On Feb. 7, a landscape contractor hired by TxDOT found possible human bones in an area of the forest near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies said. It was determined that the remains were, in fact, human, and DNA and dental record analysis confirmed they are of missing woman Felicia Johnson, the sheriff’s office said. From his home in San Diego, Johnson’s father, Kevin Johnson said, “The reason why her body has been found is so that she can return to get justice for herself. This is the first piece of the puzzle that is going to allow law enforcement to do their job and bring these guys to justice.”

As for the man suspected of killing Johnson, ABC noted that, as of February 2023, court records do not show that Chukwuebuka Nwobodo has been taken into custody since he was charged last June. Investigators believe that Johnson’s body was dismembered and removed from Nwobodo’s apartment, which would make sense considering the fact that, as previously reported, investigators found that Nwobodo searched everything a murderer would search on the internet from how to dispose of a body, to what murder investigators are allowed to investigate, to “the most forested place in Houston” to how to delete one’s search history. (Clearly, he was unsuccessful in that last bit.)

According to PEOPLE, he also literally searched “how to be a serial killer,” which could indicate that Johnson won’t be his only victim if he isn’t brought into custody ASAP. So, besides the fact that Johnson’s alleged killer needs to be brought to justice, capturing him might very well prevent future horrific murders of women, especially Black women.

As PEOPLE reported, authorities are asking that anyone with information on Nwobodo’s whereabouts contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.