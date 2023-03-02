Bossip Video

Chaka Khan has gone completely off the rails in response to Rolling Stone’s The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list.

The “I’m Every Woman” singer was ranked No. 29 on the controversial list, and while that’s certainly toward the high end of the 200 vocalists named, Khan still didn’t take kindly to not only her placement–but the positions of certain singers ranked above her.

During a recent interview with Andrew Goldman on his The Originals podcast for Los Angeles Magazine, Chaka Khan complained about the list and the people who made it.

“These are blind b****es! They are blind as a motherf***ing bat,” she insisted about the list when told about Mary J. Blige’s involvement. “They need hearing aids… These must be the children of Helen Keller!”

She went on to admit that she often described “Sweet Thing” in her own concerts as “the song Mary J. Blige f***ed up”–even to Blige’s face.

Of course, her slander didn’t only get sent toward the editors who crafted the list, but also extended to her fellow singers on the list. While she was in agreement about some of her cohorts, a lot of the names mentioned just weren’t up to par, by her assessment.

While speaking on the late great Aretha Franklin, who topped the list at No. 1, Khan said: “As she f***ing should be. Thank you there’s justice somewhere!” She also had love for Beyoncé at No. 8, saying, “I don’t have anything to say about Beyoncé. She’s a great singer… She’s got the chops. She does.”

But, when asked about Mariah Carey coming in at No. 5, Khan jokingly alleged, “That must be payola or some s**t like that.”

As for Adele being ranked at No. 22, Khan just threw up her hands and said: “OK, I quit.”

The “Ain’t Nobody” singer also threw a lot of (not so subtle) shade a Joan Baez, who made the list at No. 189.

“Let’s be honest, the b***h cannot sing!” she said, going on to admit, “Now she was a good writer.”

But, while it definitely seems like Chaka Khan got heated over some of these rankings, that doesn’t mean she’s giving Rolling Stone’s list any type of importance.

“I didn’t even know what the hell you were talking about, so obviously this don’t mean a great deal to me,” she told Goldman when asked if she’d heard of the list prior to her interview. “These people don’t quantify or validate me in any way.”

You can hear the rest of their conversation here.