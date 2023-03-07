Bossip Video

Kanye West has been out of the spotlight since his string of Antisemitic comments in the media, but now, some fans are insisting the rapper was right about one of his main concerns.

Over the past couple weeks, North West has proven herself to be a huge Ice Spice fan–just like the rest of the internet–causing fans to recall her father’s concerns about the 9-year-old’s Tiktok presence.

On Monday, March 6, North posted several videos to her TikTok, which includes her and her friends dancing to PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s song, “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.” In the clips, North is dressed up just like Ice Spice, rocking a curly orange wig and a white Juicy Couture sweatsuit and two chains.

She also at one point got a personal visit from the artist herself.

Just a few hours after the Ice Spice mimicking video was posted, Kanye West’s name started trending, with many of his fans insisting: “Kanye was right.” Once social media user who said that also included a video of Ye condemning his young daughter’s use of the app, criticizing his wife, Kim Kardashian, for letting her on the internet.

In the clip, Kanye said, “…Father, I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said, ‘I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.’ I have a say so.”

Other fans had more in-depth comments about the situation, also defending Kanye while bashing Kardashian’s parenting.

“Kanye was right,” another user tweeted. “There’s no way a 9-year-old should be idolizing ice spice and listening to her music about twerking and having $ex with men… Kim is a terrible parent.”

Of course, there are also people on the other side of the spectrum, insisting there’s nothing wrong with North acting like and getting a visit from her favorite artist.

“Y’all saying Kim is wrong and Kanye needs custody bc North got to hang out with her fav artist is so goofy,” one fan tweeted. “Y’all are the most miserable group of adults ever.”

Kanye is yet to speak out on the situation, as he’s been laying low since his repeated Antisemitic comments last year. But, if anything was going to make him return to the spotlight, this would probably be it.