It’s damn near impossible to believe anything other than Khalil Azad was murdered by police officers in Robbinsville, Minnesota.

Over the weekend, BOSSIP posted a story on the case that has many people in the Twin Cities area outraged. Today, we see more signs that the public’s demand for accountability isn’t waning anytime soon. According to the Star Tribune, 200 high school students from Coon Rapids, Fridley, Columbia Heights, Blaine, and Minneapolis North stormed out of their classrooms and took to the streets yesterday to protest on Khalil’s behalf. An organization called MN Teen Activists led the march intending to press the city to release the body camera footage and open an investigation into the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

Medical Examiner Under Suspicion For Inexplicable Cause Of Death

As was previously reported, police initially stated that Khalil had drowned in a lake following a police chase both in a vehicle and on foot after he was suspected of drunk driving. However, photos from the autopsy make it pretty clear that this man was severely beaten and even had bite marks on him from what would likely be a police dog. Despite having posted videos of police violence in the past, we will not be sharing the photos of from autopsy. That said, it’s wholly audacious for the medical examiner to see that man’s completely unrecognizable face and conclude, “he drowned”. There is a very good reason why this case is being compared to that of Emmett Till, if you have seen those photos before then you understand what we mean by “unrecognizable”.

Robbinsdale Police Chief Patrick Foley has requested an independent investigation into this case and the Star Tribune says that the body camera video will be released sometime this week. If the release of the Tyre Nichols footage set the precedent that we believe it did, then we wouldn’t expect to see this footage before Friday after 5 pm.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available. Something in the water ain’t clean…ESPECIALLY in Minnesota.