August Alsina–who famously had an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith–insists he has not watched Chris Rock’s recent live Netflix comedy special.

Following a report from Page Six, which cites a source who claims Alsina watched and found Rock’s stand-up special “funny,” a rep for Alsina told ET, “This is a lie.”

“Mr. Alsina has not seen Chris Rock’s special at all, as he’s been busy on tour,” the rep continued.

Rock’s live Netflix, Selective Outrage, was the first time the comedy legend addressed the infamous Will Smith slap at the Academy Awards last year. The 58-year-old comedian performed his stand-up special in Baltimore, live on Netflix, on Saturday, where he addressed the incident involving Smith.

Throughout his set, Rock also addressed the relationship between Pinkett Smith and Alsina while she and Smith were separated.

“Everybody knows that had nothing to do with me. I didn’t have any entanglements,” he said, referring to the cheating rumors that bubbled up for the couple in June 2020. “His wife was f***ing her son’s friend.” He continued, “Now, I normally would not talk about this shit, But for some reason, these n****s put that shit on the internet. I have no idea why two people that talented would do something that low-down.” “We’ve all been cheated on, none of us have every been interviewed by the person who cheated on us,” he added. “Why the f**k would you do that shit? She hurt him way more than I did… Everybody called him a bitch, and who’s he hit? Me!”

As for Jada Pinkett Smith, she has her own thoughts about the Netflix special, with a source saying she’s not involved in the ongoing tension between her husband and the comedian. The source added that she believes the comedian is “obsessed” with her.

“Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled,” the source told PEOPLE. “Chris is obsessed with her and that’s been going on for almost 30 years.” The source continued: “Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore]. Obsessed.”

In 2016, Jada showed her support for Black actors as part of the “#OscarsSoWhite” movement as Will was shut out of the Best Actor race that year for his performance in Concussion.