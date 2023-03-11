Kart Chaos Commences In Final Trailer For ’The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Are you ready for The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

We’re only a few weeks away from The Super Mario Bros. Movie where pop culture’s most prominent plumber faces off against Bowser and his army in a thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed comedy event.

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.

With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.

Peep the final trailer below:

Play

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Bros. Movie also stars Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, plus a special voice appearance by Charles Martinet, who has voiced the characters of Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario games for more than 30 years.

Pratt, who raised eyebrows with his casting as everyone’s favorite plumber, teased his Mario voice as “unlike anything you’ve heard” in the classic “Super Mario. Bros” franchise.

“I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” he said in an interview with Variety. “It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the ‘Mario’ world before.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie powers into theaters April 5, 2023.