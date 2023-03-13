Bossip Video

Fans of Angela Bassett are offering their support for the actress after her disappointing loss at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Shock and awe broke out among colleagues and fans when Jamie Lee Curtis beat out the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star in the Best Supporting Actress category on Sunday night for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

While viewers were certainly upset about the snub, it’s safe to assume Bassett was too, as she did not smile or stand up once the winner was announced.

That reaction got sympathy from some fans, but hate from others, though most seem to be in agreement that the award was not given to the right actress.

“You’re telling me that corny ass Performance from Jaime lee curtis was better than this piece of Art Angela Bassett delivered?” one fan asked.

While social media is flooded with well wishes and condolences for Angela Bassett, she didn’t have to wait until after the show to find out just how much people love her.

Following the big snub, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors took the stage to present the award for Best Cinematography to All Quiet on the Western Front director of photography James Friend. Just minutes after the actress lost in the Best Supporting Actress category, the Creed III stars seemed to offer their support, referencing one of Jordan’s lines in Black Panther by referring to Bassett as “Auntie.”

“Hey auntie,” Jordan said as he and Majors approached the microphone. “We love you,” Majors added.

It’s safe to say this loss is one that’s going to be talked about for years to come. Check out more reactions from fans down below: