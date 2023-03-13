Bossip Video

Tems looked absolutely stunning at the Oscars this year, but the logistics surrounding her dress have some fans feeling for whoever was sat behind her during the ceremony.

A ton of memorable looks came across the red carpet ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, one of them being Tems’ voluminous, billowing white gown.

As she made her entrance at the awards show, jaws dropped, looking absolutely stunning in the Lever Couture gown, which features a headpiece that wrapped around the back of her head. The singer was in attendance as she was nominated for best original song for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track “Lift Me Up,” which would eventually go to “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

Outrageous or otherwise abnormally large gowns are nothing new for awards shows, but the logistics of this dress for the actual ceremony raised some concerns among fans. Once the camera panned over Tems in her seat for the evening, the view for the attendees behind her was noticeably obstructed, and those screenshots immediately made their way onto Twitter for some banter.

“Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud,” one fan wrote.

Another user found a video of the person behind Tems trying her best to see around the headpiece, making the whole incident that much more hilarious.

“I’m cryinnnnnnn,” they wrote. “Tems got that lady fighting for her life.”

Others pointed out that this is about more than a dress and someone else’s view, calling the gown an “ironic symbol” that demonstrates Tems taking up space as a Black woman.

“Actually it is an ironic symbol,” the Twitter user wrote. “She is taking up space as a Black woman, whilst the white not only represents a femininity BW have traditionally not had access to but also how whiteness has obscured and obstructed paths of progress, in this essay.”

Regardless of your thoughts on the matter, a celebrity not being able to see the stage at an awards show certainly isn’t the end of the world. That’s Hollywood, baby!

Check out more reactions to her gown down below: