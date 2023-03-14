Bossip Video

They *really* think we’re stupid.

Back in December BOSSIP reported on the mysterious death of Rasheem Carter in Laurel, Mississippi. Carter pleaded with local police for help after informing them that a group of white men was stalking him and meant to do him harm. Weeks later, his mangled body was found decomposing in the woods, and the Smith County Sheriff’s Department felt that there was “no reason” to suspect foul play. Let them tell it, this death was somehow “natural”.

Months have passed and the family has no more answers now than they did then, so it’s time to turn the heat up. Yesterday, according to NBCNews, ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump stood alongside the family and laid into the police for their ineptitude and lack of care.

“This was a nefarious act. This was an evil act,” Crump said at a news conference. “Somebody murdered Rasheem Carter, and we cannot let them get away with this.” “There is nothing natural about this. It screams out for justice,” Crump said. “What we have is a Mississippi lynching.”

Crump applied further pressure on the police department at the press conference by revealing graphic photos of Rasheem’s remains. While we won’t post the pictures here, if you see them, you will know that what happened to that man was far from natural. Rasheem was missing several front teeth from the top and bottom rows, his spinal cord and head were separated from his body, and parts of his vertebrae were found elsewhere. How “natural” is that? The Carter family says that they were told by police that wild animals could have ravaged Rasheem’s body. Yes, wild animals were the most likely culprit, wild white animals with Black bloodlust in their hearts.

Crump and the family are asking that the Justice Department take over the case from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation so that justice can be sought appropriately.