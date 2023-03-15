This looks incredible
Little Richard‘s culture-shifting legacy as the real King of Rock ‘N Roll soars in Magnolia Pictures’ upcoming documentary I Am Everything.
Check out the trailer below:
Produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment for CNN Films and HBO Max in association with Rolling Stone Films, the Sundance opening night documentary tells the story of the innovator, the originator, Richard Penniman, whose larger-than-life artistry eclipsed the whitewashed canon of American pop music.
Through a wealth of archive footage, I Am Everything thrusts viewers into Richard’s complicated inner world filled with inner-turmoil and contradictions.
In interviews with family, musicians, and cutting-edge Black and queer scholars, the film delves into how Richard created an art form for ultimate self-expression that spread everywhere except his own personal life.
Throughout his life, the world tried to put him in a box that could never contain his transcendent stardom that continues to impact Pop music to this day.
Directed by Lisa Cortés, the buzzy Doc (produced by Cortés, Robert Friedman, Liz Yale Marsh, and Caryn Capotosto along with Executive Producer Dee Rees) features commentary from Mick Jagger, Billy Porter, John Waters, Tom Jones, and more.
‘As Mick Jagger ruefully admits in the film, Little Richard did it first,’ said Cortés. ‘First to wear mascara; first to strip his shirt off; first to play with gender norms. Little Richard: I Am Everything is as entertaining and thought-provoking as the man himself, and like Richard Penniman, aims to reshape the very culture from which it arises.’
Magnolia Pictures will show Little Richard: I Am Everything in special one-night-only theatrical screenings on April 11 followed by additional theaters and a digital release on April 21st.
-
Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Fans Are Declaring 'Kanye Was Right' After Daughter North West Dressed Up As Ice Spice For TikTok Video
-
Caresha, Pleaseeee: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Yung Miami’s Guest Role On Freaknik Episode Of ‘BMF’
-
Fast & Fed Up! Pettiest Reactions To Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Racing To File For Divorce
-
Carpet Killas! Hollywood's Hottest Partied Like Rockstars At The Vanity Fairs Oscars Bash
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Chaka Khan Shows No Mercy Blasting Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey & Other Names On Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers' List
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.